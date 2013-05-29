BUENOS AIRES May 29 Sunday's Santa Fe derby at relegated Union against Colon will be played behind closed doors after crowd violence at the bitter rivals' previous clash in November, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

Argentina's soccer derbies, known as "clasicos", tend to be among the worst hit by violence between rival barras bravas (hooligan gangs) or clashes with police.

"The measure has been taken after careful study of incidents caused by both sets of fans," the government said in a statement on its website (www.santafe.gov.ar).

It added that another factor was building work at Union's 15 de Abril stadium which made policing the match difficult.

Union's relegation after a 4-2 defeat at San Lorenzo on Monday with four matches left in the Clausura championship could have exacerbated the rivalry between their hooligan fans and Colon's.

They are bottom of the relegation table based on teams' average points over three seasons. The bottom three, which at present includes San Martin and Buenos Aires giants Independiente, go down. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)