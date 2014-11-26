BUENOS AIRES Nov 26 About 100 hooligans armed with sticks and knives wounded three men and caused mayhem when they charged into the coffee bar at River Plate's Monumental stadium in a frenzied attack on members of a rival gang.

Some shouted "Where is he? We're going to kill him" as they charged through the bar hitting people, knocking over chairs and tables, local media reported.

"Club Atletico River Plate was victim of an organised attack by a horde of more than 100 people," a club statement said after Tuesday's incident.

"The actions -- lasting exactly seven minutes -- were clearly organised, premeditated and planned as proved by footage recorded on security cameras handed over to the law," said the statement posted on the club website (www.cariverplate.com.ar).

The attack by barrabrava (hooligan) River fans against members of a rival gang was about the sale of match tickets, the sports daily Ole said.

It occurred two days before the second leg of River's Copa Sudamericana semi-final at home to arch-rivals Boca Juniors.

Argentine clubs have for years suffered from fighting between rival gangs of fans over turf rights, including ticket touting, parking and food outlets around stadiums. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)