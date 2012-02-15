By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Feb 15 Relegation-threatened
Argentine first division club San Lorenzo have suffered more
anguish with a junior player being stabbed in the stomach during
an argument with fans.
San Lorenzo, 10 times champions and one of Argentina's
so-called 'Big Five' clubs, became more entrenched in the
relegation zone with a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Lanus on the
opening day of the Clausura championship on Friday.
After a junior squad practice on Tuesday at the training
complex on the edge of Buenos Aires and across the road from a
dangerous "villa miseria" (shanty town), young players became
involved in an argument with a group of teenagers who had just
been to martial arts practice at the club, media reported.
Nicolas Salazar, a promising 15-year-old centre back, was
stabbed in the stomach during the fighting. He was rushed to
hospital where he is out of danger as no vital organs were
affected, the daily La Nacion and sports newspaper Ole reported
doctors as saying on Wednesday.
"This situation can't go on, what's happening in the club is
very complicated," juniors coach Claudio Biaggio, a former first
team striker, told La Nacion.
Local Bajo Flores district mayor Sergio Costantini told
reporters: "This situation cannot be tolerated any longer, every
day something (bad) happens at San Lorenzo."
Newspaper columnists are asking how someone can smuggle a
knife into a club which has a police presence only four months
after a member of a San Lorenzo "barrabrava" hooligan gang hit
first team defender Jonatan Bottinelli in an argument over the
team's failings in the Apertura championship.
Relegation has become the major topic of discussion on
television and radio soccer chat shows with pundits pointing out
that 'the Saints' appear not to have learnt from River Plate's
bad experience when they failed to strengthen their squad a year
ago and were relegated for the first time in June.
Relegation in Argentina is decided over three seasons. There
is a separate table from the championship standings with the
three-season points averages of the teams. The last two go down
while San Lorenzo are three from the bottom in a playoff berth.
If they stay there, like River Plate in June, they will have
to play off against a team from the second-tier Primera B
Nacional division for the right to remain in the top flight.
The averages were introduced in 1983, two years after San
Lorenzo's first relegation, when River Plate would otherwise
have faced the drop. Only Boca Juniors and Independiente of the
'Big Five' have never been relegated.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)