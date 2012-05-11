BUENOS AIRES May 11 Independiente have received bomb threats after president Javier Cantero said he would be taking a stand against the Argentine first division club's hooligan element.

"The threats took place between 1500 and 1600 yesterday and were heard by two employees," club secretary Claudio Ciancio told the state news agency Telam on Friday.

"A male voice said in both cases that during the night they would place a bomb that would explode (at the club's school) in the morning."

The bomb squad went to the school, which was evacuated, early on Friday but found nothing.

Cantero, who took over as president six months ago, has vowed to fight the club's hard-core barrabrava fans who were influential under his predecessor Julio Comparada.

He confiscated the flags of the barrabravas and banned the group's leaders from going to matches.

Barrabravas unable to get in for last weekend's away match at Arsenal threw stones over the walls of the stadium in protest.

Club members at Independiente, one of Argentina's big five teams having won a record seven South American Libertadores Cup trophies, are due to stage a public show of support for Cantero's stand on Friday evening.

Cantero has sought government and Argentine FA support and has so far received promises but no action. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Tony Jimenez)