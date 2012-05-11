BUENOS AIRES May 11 Independiente have received
bomb threats after president Javier Cantero said he would be
taking a stand against the Argentine first division club's
hooligan element.
"The threats took place between 1500 and 1600 yesterday and
were heard by two employees," club secretary Claudio Ciancio
told the state news agency Telam on Friday.
"A male voice said in both cases that during the night they
would place a bomb that would explode (at the club's school) in
the morning."
The bomb squad went to the school, which was evacuated,
early on Friday but found nothing.
Cantero, who took over as president six months ago, has
vowed to fight the club's hard-core barrabrava fans who were
influential under his predecessor Julio Comparada.
He confiscated the flags of the barrabravas and banned the
group's leaders from going to matches.
Barrabravas unable to get in for last weekend's away match
at Arsenal threw stones over the walls of the stadium in
protest.
Club members at Independiente, one of Argentina's big five
teams having won a record seven South American Libertadores Cup
trophies, are due to stage a public show of support for
Cantero's stand on Friday evening.
Cantero has sought government and Argentine FA support and
has so far received promises but no action.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Tony Jimenez)