BUENOS AIRES Nov 2 Huracan had their Argentine second tier match at home to Sportivo Belgrano abandoned when they went three goals down and furious fans threw objects at players and tried to break on to the pitch.

Fans tried to climb the perimeter fence to get onto the pitch at the Duco stadium in Buenos Aires where Huracan, Argentine champions in 1973, were celebrating their 106th anniversary on Saturday.

Referee Dario Herrera abandoned the Primera B Nacional match midway through the second half as police tried to restore order in the stands where hard core fans had broken a barrier and poured in from the terraces to get close to the Huracan bench.

Huracan, whose under-fire coach Frank Kudelka resigned, are bottom of the standings with only the slimmest of hopes of gaining promotion into a new 30-team first division championship next year. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)