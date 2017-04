BUENOS AIRES Feb 12 The South American Cup Winners Cup final second leg was held up for five minutes after an assistant referee was hit on the head by a bottle thrown from the stands on Wednesday.

Argentina's World Cup referee Nestor Pitana decided to resume play as soon as he was satisfied linesman Juan Pablo Belatti could carry on at San Lorenzo's Nuevo Gasometro.

River Plate, winners of the 2014 Copa Sudamericana, beat Libertadores Cup holders San Lorenzo 1-0 with a 68th-minute goal by Uruguay winger Carlos Sanchez to win the trophy 2-0 on aggregate.

The two-legged final is played between the champions of South America's leading club competitions, both Argentine in 2014. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)