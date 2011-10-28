BUENOS AIRES Oct 27 San Lorenzo's home match
with All Boys in the Argentine first division this weekend has
been suspended after Saints defender Jonathan Bottinelli was
attacked by a fan of his own club.
Bottinelli was punched by a San Lorenzo fan after
Wednesday's practice as he made his way to the dressing rooms,
the player told reporters.
"Today we received notice (from the government's security
commission) that the match between San Lorenzo and All Boys is
not to be played (on Sunday) and we will comply with that
decision," the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on
Thursday.
"We've started an investigation to see where our security
failed and if we identify those responsible and they are club
members there will be exemplary sanctions," San Lorenzo
president Carlos Abdo told reporters.
Botinelli said he might quit San Lorenzo.
"As I was going to the dressing room, one (fan) hit me from
behind. I know him, but not his name. In the heat of the
moment, the first thing that I think of is leaving the club,"
he told reporters.
All Boys president Roberto Bugallo disagreed with the
postponement.
"It think it's the wrong decision because All Boys are not
to blame for San Lorenzo's problems," he said.
San Lorenzo, one of Argentina's so-called "Big Five" teams,
have been under pressure from fans for their poor results in
the Apertura championship where they are in the lower half of
the standings with 14 points from 12 matches, including six
defeats, 14 points behind leaders Boca Juniors.
(Reporting by Luis Ampuero; writing by Rex Gowar in
Guadalajara; editing by Greg Stutchbury; to query or comment on
this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)