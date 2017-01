Oct 19 Artur Petrosyan has been appointed coach of Armenia, the national football federation (FFA) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old, who won 70 caps for Armenia, has been in charge of FC Zurich's youth team since 2010.

He will officially take over on Nov. 1, succeeding Varuzhan Sukiasyan who stepped down last week.

Armenia have lost all three of their qualification games for the 2018 World Cup and are bottom of Group E with no points. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Tony Jimenez)