Nov 17 Morocco striker Marouane Chamakh
hinted on Thursday he wanted to stay at Arsenal despite his
struggle to settle at the Emirates and interest from his former
club to get him back.
Girondins Bordeaux said on Tuesday they were keen to re-sign
Chamakh, who left in 2010 to join Arsenal, but the player is
happy in London.
"I haven't played as much, what with (Robin) Van Persie
coming back from injury, but for me, it's been a settling in
period," Chamakh, who scored seven goals from 29 Premier League
appearances last season, told Arsenal's website
(www.arsenal.com).
"It's been good to play for a club like Arsenal and getting
used to the league, but I'm trying to learn, enjoy it and long
may it continue."
Chamakh has made just one start so far this term.
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)