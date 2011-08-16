LONDON Aug 16 New Arsenal striker Gervinho has been banned for three matches by the Football Association (FA) after being sent off on his Premier League debut at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Gervinho had been suspended for violent conduct, the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com) on Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast international struck Joey Barton, who was shown a yellow card, in the face as players from both sides were involved in a second-half melee during the 0-0 draw at St James' Park.

Arsenal and Newcastle were charged by the FA on Monday for failing to control their players.

Gervinho, who joined from French club Lille last month, will miss Saturday's game at home to Liverpool, the Aug. 28 visit to champions Manchester United and the home match with promoted Swansea City on Sept. 10.