UPDATE 1-Tennis-Britain qualify after Canadian strikes umpire with ball
* 2015 champions Britain face France in last eight (Updates with quotes, details)
LONDON Aug 16 New Arsenal striker Gervinho has been banned for three matches by the Football Association (FA) after being sent off on his Premier League debut at Newcastle United on Saturday.
Gervinho had been suspended for violent conduct, the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com) on Tuesday.
The Ivory Coast international struck Joey Barton, who was shown a yellow card, in the face as players from both sides were involved in a second-half melee during the 0-0 draw at St James' Park.
Arsenal and Newcastle were charged by the FA on Monday for failing to control their players.
Gervinho, who joined from French club Lille last month, will miss Saturday's game at home to Liverpool, the Aug. 28 visit to champions Manchester United and the home match with promoted Swansea City on Sept. 10. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Clare Fallon. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
* 2015 champions Britain face France in last eight (Updates with quotes, details)
Feb 5 Manchester United's tactical flexibility continued to serve them well as they extended their unbeaten Premier League run to 15 games with a 3-0 win at Leicester City on Sunday to ramp up the pressure on their rivals for a top-four finish.
Feb 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 16 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 15 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 9 Sadio Mane (Liverpool)