MUNICH, March 12 Arsenal's Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil will be sidelined for "at least a few weeks" after picking up an injury during their Champions League match with Bayern Munich on Tuesday, manager Arsene Wenger told reporters.

Ozil, the club's record signing, was substituted at halftime during the 1-1 draw in the last 16 second leg at the Allianz Arena which saw holders Bayern progress 3-1 on aggregate.

Local media reported Ozil had sustained a hamstring injury though Wenger did not confirm that.

"It looks quite serious," said Wenger. "I don't know (how long Ozil will be missing) but for sure he is out (of the Tottenham Hotspur game on Sunday).

"We have to make a scan tomorrow to see how bad it is but he's out for at least a few weeks. I hope it's not too bad."

Arsenal are third in the Premier League seven points adrift of leaders Chelsea and six in front of fifth-placed local rivals Spurs who they visit on Sunday with a game in hand. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)