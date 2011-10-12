LONDON Oct 12 Russian billionaire Alisher
Usmanov has offered up to 14,000 pounds ($22,000) per share to a
select number of Arsenal shareholders as he looks to up his
stake in the Premier League club to 30 percent, a Red and White
Holdings spokesman said.
Usmanov, who owns around 29.5 percent of the north London
club through his Red & White vehicle, would not be required to
make a formal takeover bid for Arsenal if he reaches
the 30 percent mark due to a waiver in place with majority
shareholder Stan Kroenke, a spokesman said.
American billionaire Kroenke agreed a deal with Arsenal's
main shareholders and executive management in April to take over
the club. He now controls 66.82 percent of Arsenal, according to
its official website.
($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)
