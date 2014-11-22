* Co-hosts Vietnam held to 2-2 draw

* Philippines beat Laos 4-1 (Updates after late match)

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Nov 22 A schoolboy error from goalkeeper Tran Nguyen Manh denied Vietnam full points in their opening match of the AFF Suzuki Cup on Saturday as the former champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Indonesia.

Much to the disappointment of the home supporters at the near-full My Dinh Stadium, the custodian let a low drive from Indonesia substitute Samsul Arif to slip through his hands and across the line.

Le Cong Vinh, who scored Vietnam's winner during their 2008 title triumph, had reclaimed the lead for the hosts in the 67th minute after Indonesia's Zulham Malik Zamrun had cancelled out Que Ngoc Hai's early strike.

"We got a lucky draw. Vietnam were clearly the better team with clear better chances," Indonesia coach Alfred Riedl said.

Vietnam dominated the proceedings from the start against the four-time finalists and were left to rue their missed opportunities for the share of the points.

"The players were very aggressive today so I am very satisfied, but I am not satisfied with this result," Vietnam coach Toshiya Miura said.

"I think we had many good chances to score and many good things created in the game and we were much more aggressive than our opponent."

In the day's first match, winger Patrick Reichelt scored twice as the Philippines fought back from a goal down to beat Laos 4-1.

Khampheng Sayavutthi opened the scoring for the underdogs with a sublime, curling free-kick in the 21st minute as Laos threatened an upset.

But the diminutive side were pegged back five minutes before halftime when Filipino rightback Simone Rota rose highest to head home a corner from the right.

Former Chelsea youngster Phil Younghusband then took advantage of some slack Laos marking to put the Filipinos 2-1 ahead in first half stoppage time with a neat header from a looping cross.

Laos enjoyed some dangerous moments on the counter in the second half but the Philippines always looked more likely to add to their lead and German born Reichelt did just that in the 77th minute before converting Younghusband's cross at the end to complete the scoring.

"For about 25 minutes we really struggled in the first half but then the rest of the game we created more chances and the victory for us is ok," Philippines coach Tom Dooley said.

Defending champions and co-hosts Singapore take on Thailand in Group A action on Sunday after Myanmar face Malaysia. (Editing by Patrick Johnston/Sudipto Ganguly)