March 13 The Philippines have performed a U-turn and will now co-host the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup after resolving a contractual row about the use of the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The Philippines had pulled out last month from staging the Nov. 19-Dec. 17 biennial tournament for the 11 countries in Southeast Asia after the issue came up, with Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam offering to step in.

But the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) approved the Philippines once again as co-hosts along with Myanmar after being given contracts and guarantee letters at a meeting in Vietnam on Saturday.

"We are very glad to receive the support from the AFF Council and now we can move on and work towards hosting a successful AFF Suzuki Cup," Philippines Football Federation general secretary Atty Edwin B Gastanes said in a statement.

"Both hosts will have a lot of work to do as this is the first time that both countries will be hosting the AFF Suzuki Cup and we have to make sure that we do everything possible."