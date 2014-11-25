HANOI Nov 25 Philippines booked their place in the semi-finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup on Tuesday with a 4-0 win over a 10-man Indonesia at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

The Philippines followed up their 4-1 victory over Laos on Saturday to register their second straight win in Group A and secure a place in the last four of the eight-nation tournament.

The Azkals took the lead after just 15 minutes when striker Phil Younghusband converted from the penalty spot after Misagh Bahadoran was pulled down in the box.

Midfielder Manuel Ott made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute with a long-range shot before Martin Steuble added a third after Younghusband caught the Indonesian defence napping with a quickly taken free kick.

Substitute Rob Gier completed the rout in the 79th minute shortly after Indonesia's Rizki Pora was shown a straight red card for taking down Younghusband as he was bearing down on goal.

Laos were due to play Indonesia in Tuesday's other Group A match. (Editing by Julian Linden)