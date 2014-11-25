(Adds later match, quotes)

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI Nov 25 Philippines booked their place in the semi-finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup on Tuesday with a 4-0 win over a 10-man Indonesia at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

Philippines followed up their 4-1 victory over Laos on Saturday to register their second straight win in Group A and secure a place in the last four of the eight-nation tournament.

"I am obviously very happy that we have reached the semi-finals (after just) the second game as we didn't expect that when we came over here," said Philippines coach Thomas Dooley.

"I think we controlled the game from the very beginning. We had even more chances to score a goal, but I am happy with 4-0."

The Azkals took the lead after just 15 minutes when striker Phil Younghusband converted from the penalty spot after Misagh Bahadoran was pulled down in the box.

Midfielder Manuel Ott made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute with a long-range shot before Martin Steuble added a third after Younghusband caught the Indonesian defence napping with a quickly taken free kick.

Substitute Rob Gier completed the rout in the 79th minute shortly after Indonesia's Rizki Pora was shown a straight red card for taking down Younghusband as he was bearing down on goal.

Indonesia drew their opening match with Vietnam so still have a chance of qualifying for the next round if they win their last match with Laos and Vietnam lose to Philippines but coach Alfred Riedl said he was not confident of turning things around.

"I would like to be in the final but of course it's over," he said.

"You saw today a fit team against an unfit team. I am surprised by the result. I thought we could challenge this team."

In Tuesday's other Group A match, the tournament co-hosts Vietnam beat Laos 3-0 to edge closer to sealing their spot in the semis.

Midfielder Vu Minh Tuan opened the scoring in the 26th minute when he poked the ball past Laos goalkeeper Seng Athit Somvang.

Le Cong Vinh, who scored the winning goal when Vietnam won the title in 2008, doubled the lead with an easy tap-in six minutes from the end before Nguyen Huy Hung added a third from close range.

The result left Vietnam needing only a point from their last group match to join Philippines in the semi-finals while Laos were eliminated. (Editing by Julian Linden)