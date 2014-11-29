SINGAPORE Nov 29 Malaysia scored twice in stoppage time to beat Singapore 3-1 on Saturday and clinch a place in the semi-finals of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Singapore only needed a draw to finish second in Group B and advance to the last four at the expense of Malaysia and looked to be on course when they netted a late equaliser.

But Malaysia, AFF champions in 2010, stole the victory with two stoppage time goals, and will now play Vietnam in the semis.

Thailand, already assured of a place in the knockout phase, beat Myanmar 2-0 to finish top of the Group B standings. They will play the Philippines in the semis.

Malaysia took the lead in the 61st minute when striker Safee Sali scored in the top corner but the defending champions equalised in the 83rd minute through Khairul Amri.

Three minutes into overtime, Malaysia were awarded a penalty when Amri Yahyah was brought down in the box and Safiq Rahim coolly converted from the spot.

With the Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny going upfield in search of a goal, Malaysia's Indra Putra was able to stick the ball into the unguarded net.

"Thank God in the last minute, we managed to get the penalty," Malaysia coach Dollah Salleh told reporters.

"But overall I'm happy with the players because they gave everything until the very end and we got the goals.

"Right now, I don't want to think about Vietnam. I just want to celebrate today."

The crowd reacted angrily to the penalty, with a handful of disgruntled fans throwing bottles on the field and police later called in to safely escort the referee from the pitch at the National Stadium.

"I've learnt in my time as a coach that it is the referee who gives a penalty and I cannot judge it until I see the replay," said Singapore coach Bernd Stange.

"From my view, it didn't look like a penalty and I have to see the replay and I judge the referee. But it's a heart breaker to lose to such a decision."

Thailand made it three wins from three games with a 2-0 win over Myanmar at Jalan Besar Stadium despite resting several key players.

Midfielder Tanaboon Kesarat opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a thunderous strike from outside the box then Prakit Deeporm added a second seven minutes from the end.

"I'm so happy that we have got nine points out of nine," said Thailand coach Kiatisuk Senamuang.

"All three games have been difficult, but the players have done well. We now want to get past the semi-finals and into the final." (Editing by Julian Linden)