KUALA LUMPUR Dec 19 Malaysia captain Shukor Adan says his side will struggle to overturn a 2-0 deficit in Saturday's second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final against Thailand.

Thailand's influential midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin, dubbed 'Messi Jay', proved the difference in the first leg at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, according to Adan, who was an injury doubt prior to Wednesday's clash.

The central defender had a back problem but played through and kept the Thais at bay until Charyl Chappuis netted a 72nd-minute penalty.

Songkrasin then set up Kroekrit Taweekarn to grab an 86th-minute second that leaves the pre-tournament favourites well-placed to claim a record-equalling fourth Southeast Asian title.

"We, at the back, defended well but Thailand were sharp and they took advantage of our minor mistakes," Adan was quoted as saying by Malaysian media.

"Thailand were slightly better in midfield. They won because of Chanathip.

"I have to admit that it will be quite tough to overcome the two-goal deficit but we must try and do our best for a positive outcome."

Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang is confident of finishing the job but warned against complacency as his youthful, energetic side aim for a first title in 12 years.

"If we believe in ourselves and have the courage to play our game, we can repeat what we saw," the former striker said.

"We will feel the pressure. But we have to come through it.

"We need to give our utmost. There are still 90 minutes to go. Everyone is determined to do their job and they're confident. But we won't underestimate Malaysia."

Wide forward Kroekrit has had an impressive tournament, scoring three times as Thailand have won five of their six matches at the biennial championships, including a 3-2 win over Malaysia in group play in Singapore.

But central striker Adisak Kraisorn is looking to take centre stage and upset the majority crowd at the sold out Bukit Jalil stadium in Kuala Lumpur, one of the region's most storied venues holding more than 90,000 fans.

"A striker's job is to score or at least create an assist for his team mates to score. I couldn't score in the first leg but I'm confident I will hit the target in Kuala Lumpur," said the 23-year-old, who scored both his goals in the tournament against Malaysia.

"We are all ready to play, we know the stadium will be packed and we hope for a beautiful game." (Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Toby Davis)