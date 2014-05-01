SINGAPORE May 1 The launch of a Southeast Asian soccer Super League is likely to be delayed until 2016 because of "administrative issues", a senior official said on Thursday.

Organisers told Reuters last year the relegation-free league was to run from February until September, involving eight franchises and hopefully growing to 16 after gaining universal backing from the 11-nation bloc of countries.

But Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Football Federation general secretary Azzuddin Ahmad said problems were likely to force back the start date of the league (ASL).

"There are several issues that we need to resolve," the Malaysian told Singaporean daily The New Paper.

"In our planning, the launch is in 2015, but if we can't iron out the issues, and do that well, why should we rush it?

"Starting the ASL later, even in 2016, is a possibility."

Azzuddin said that the ASL had "in principle blessings from FIFA" as well as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and that the league's headquarters would be based in Singapore.

The report said that the city-state would provide a team called the Singapore Lions for the first edition, despite defending S.League champions Tampines Rovers wanting to represent the country in the ASL.

Organisers had previously stated that franchise teams would take part as to not interfere with domestic tournaments or the AFC's regional Champions League or AFC Cup competitions. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)