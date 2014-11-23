SINGAPORE Nov 23 Underdogs Myanmar held 10-man Malaysia to a goalless draw in a bad-tempered opening Suzuki Cup Group B match which was delayed by more than hour by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Malaysia midfielder Gary Steven Robbat was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 34th minute as Myanmar controlled possession but could not find the goal which would have given them a first win in the biennial tournament for Southeast Asia sides since 2008.

Malaysia, 2010 winners, had their own chances to grab a first win under new coach Dollah Salleh but a fifth-minute effort from forward Amri Yahyah was rightly ruled out for offside.

Their threat diminished as the tetchy game played on the artificial turf at the Jalan Besar Stadium wore on with the Turkmenistan official dishing out a high number of yellow cards.

Defending champions Singapore were hosting tournament favourites Thailand in the second Group B match on Sunday, with the top two from the group qualifying for the two-legged semi-finals. (Editing by Ed Osmond)