BANGKOK Dec 16 Malaysia skipper Shukor Adan is struggling to overcome a back problem and could miss the first leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final against Thailand on Wednesday.

The central defender picked up the injury in the closing stages of their surprise 4-2 win over Vietnam in the second leg of the semi-final on Thursday and has been undergoing treatment since.

"The knock is causing me some discomfort in training," Shukor was quoted as saying by Malaysian media in Bangkok on Tuesday.

"I thought it would be OK after a couple of days, but it is still bugging me.

"Missing games are part and parcel of being a footballer, but I am doing my best to ensure I get to start in the best possible condition."

Malaysia coach Dollah Salleh was wary of his side's chances of winning only a second title at the biennial Southeast Asian championships if the 35-year-old FELDA United back misses out.

"Our defence will lose his leadership qualities if he does not play. Furthermore, he organises our defence well during matches," the coach told reporters in Bangkok.

"We still have Muslim Ahmad and Afif Amirudin as options for Shukor in the centre-back position with Fadhli Shas."

Malaysia, 2010 winners, face an uphill task against three times champions Thailand who have been the standout side in the tournament so far and beat them 3-2 in group play.

The Malaysians host the second leg on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singaopre; Editing by John O'Brien)