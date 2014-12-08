KUALA LUMPUR Dec 8 Malaysia's minister of youth and sports apologised to Vietnam supporters on Monday after they were subjected to "unruly, violent conduct" from opposition fans during a Suzuki Cup fixture.

Some Malaysian fans started throwing bottles at the visiting supporters and fighting broke out towards the end of Vietnam's 2-1 win in the first leg of the semi-final on Sunday, local media reported.

Pictures of the perpetrators were published on social media and Khairy Jamaluddin said he expected swift action against the guilty parties.

"I condemn in the strongest terms, the violence which took place at the AFF-Suzuki Cup semi-final fixture between Malaysia and Vietnam at the Shah Alam Stadium last night," the minister said in a statement.

"Although only a small segment of Malaysian fans turned unruly, their violent conduct directed at visiting Vietnamese fans was completely unacceptable and has tarnished Malaysia's reputation.

"This is clearly not the Malaysian way. Violence is not and was never part our culture... I am saddened that the football match was marred by the actions of a small number of hooligans.

"I would like to apologise to the Vietnamese fans for the behaviour of these unruly fans, whose actions have been condemned by many Malaysians."

Khairy voiced his concerns about the prospect of retaliation from Vietnam fans in the second leg in Hanoi on Thursday and warned travelling fans to be vigilant.

On Friday, the Asian Football Confederation fined the Football Association of Malaysia $10,000 after crowd trouble at a home friendly against Philippines in March.

The penalty came with the warning of stricter punishments if there was a repeat. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)