SINGAPORE Nov 20 The biennial Suzuki Cup, featuring the top eight teams from Southeast Asia, kicks-off on Saturday with Singapore looking to successfully defend their title.

Singapore will co-host the group stage with 2008 winners Vietnam.

The championships feature some of the lowest ranked sides in world soccer but fierce local rivalries ensure big crowds and large television audiences are the norm.

We take a look at the eight finalists.

Vietnam

Nickname: Doi Tuyen Vietnam (team representing Vietnam)

Suzuki Cup best performance: Winners 2008

Coach: Toshiya Miura

The Japanese coach took charge earlier this year. The job is his first with a national team after coaching many J-League sides and youth teams at home.

Key player: Le Cong Vinh. Age: 28. Forward.

Talented, quick striker who scored a 94th minute goal to hand Vietnam their only ASEAN title in 2008. One of the few Vietnamese players to earn a contract overseas after he undertook a short stint in Japan last year.

FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 136

Laos

Nickname: Thim Xad (The National Team)

Suzuki Cup best performance: Group Stage

Coach: Dave Booth

Much travelled English coach who is in his second spell in charge of Laos.

Key player: Khampheng Sayavutth. Age 28. Striker

Oldest player in a very youthful squad, Khampheng is also one of only two strikers along with Sitthideth Khantavong. Khampeng plays his club football in Thailand and will be key if Laos are to cause an upset and reach the knockout stages for the first time.

FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 154

Indonesia

Nickname: Merah Putih (The Reds and Whites)

Suzuki Cup best performance: Runners-up four times

Coach: Alfred Riedl

Austrian coach who is in his second spell in charge of Indonesia. Led Vietnam to the final in 1998 and Indonesia in 2010.

Key player: Cristian Gonzales. Age 38. Striker

Uruguay-born striker who became the first naturalised player to represent Indonesia. Always top of the goalscoring charts in Indonesia, will need to step up after main striker Irfan Bachdim was ruled out of the tournament through injury.

FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 157

Philippines

Nickname: The Azkals

Suzuki Cup best performance: Semi-finals 2010 and 2012

Coach: Thomas Dooley

Former United States defender and assistant coach who took charge earlier this year.

Key player: Phil Younghusband. Age 27. Forward

Former Chelsea youth player who took two years out of the game to pursue a modelling and showbiz career before returning to play in the Philippines along with older brother James. Has scored 40 goals for his country

FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 129

Singapore

Nickname: The Lions

Suzuki Cup best performance: Winners 1998, 2004, 2007, 2012

Coach: Bernd Stange

Experienced German who has coached East Germany, Oman, Iraq and Belarus among many others. Took charge last year but has been criticised heavily after some indifferent results.

Key player: Hariss Harun. Age 23. Midfielder

Talented holding midfielder who turned down an opportunity to play in Portugal. Made his international debut at 16, can also play in defence.

FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 161

Malaysia

Nickname: Harimau Malaya

Suzuki Cup best performance: Winners 2010

Coach: Dollah Salleh

Only took charge in June but is already under pressure after heavy friendly defeats by Tajikistan, Syria and Vietnam.

Key player: Safee Sali. Age 30. Striker

Strong, quick striker who was tournament top scorer when Malaysia lifted the trophy for the first time four years ago.

FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 156

Thailand

Nickname: The War Elephants

Suzuki Cup best performance: Winners 1996, 2000, 2002

Coach: Kiatisuk Senamuang

Thailand's all time leading goalscorer and most capped player stepped in as caretaker boss last year. Won the Southeast Asia Games gold last year with the under-23s and helped them to fourth at the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

Key player: Chanathip Songkrasin. Age 21. Attacking midfielder

Dubbed "Messi Jay" after Argentine great Lionel Messi, Chanathip has been at the centre of Kiatisuk's attacking plans.

FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 165

Myanmar

Nickname: The White Angels

Suzuki Cup best performance: Semi-finalists 2004

Coach: Radojko Avramovic

Former Coventry City and Notts County goalkeeper. The Serb led Singapore to three Suzuki Cup titles before stepping down after the 2012 success. Signed up with Myanmar earlier this year.

Key player: Kyi Lin. Age 22. Midfielder.

A talented player with an eye for a pass. Suffered a serious knee injury last year but returned in time for the Suzuki Cup qualifiers, coming off the bench to cause havoc for the Brunei backline.

FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 137

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)