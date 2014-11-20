SINGAPORE Nov 20 The biennial Suzuki Cup, featuring the top eight teams from Southeast Asia, kicks-off on Saturday with Singapore looking to successfully defend their title.
Singapore will co-host the group stage with 2008 winners Vietnam.
The championships feature some of the lowest ranked sides in world soccer but fierce local rivalries ensure big crowds and large television audiences are the norm.
We take a look at the eight finalists.
Vietnam
Nickname: Doi Tuyen Vietnam (team representing Vietnam)
Suzuki Cup best performance: Winners 2008
Coach: Toshiya Miura
The Japanese coach took charge earlier this year. The job is his first with a national team after coaching many J-League sides and youth teams at home.
Key player: Le Cong Vinh. Age: 28. Forward.
Talented, quick striker who scored a 94th minute goal to hand Vietnam their only ASEAN title in 2008. One of the few Vietnamese players to earn a contract overseas after he undertook a short stint in Japan last year.
FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 136
Laos
Nickname: Thim Xad (The National Team)
Suzuki Cup best performance: Group Stage
Coach: Dave Booth
Much travelled English coach who is in his second spell in charge of Laos.
Key player: Khampheng Sayavutth. Age 28. Striker
Oldest player in a very youthful squad, Khampheng is also one of only two strikers along with Sitthideth Khantavong. Khampeng plays his club football in Thailand and will be key if Laos are to cause an upset and reach the knockout stages for the first time.
FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 154
Indonesia
Nickname: Merah Putih (The Reds and Whites)
Suzuki Cup best performance: Runners-up four times
Coach: Alfred Riedl
Austrian coach who is in his second spell in charge of Indonesia. Led Vietnam to the final in 1998 and Indonesia in 2010.
Key player: Cristian Gonzales. Age 38. Striker
Uruguay-born striker who became the first naturalised player to represent Indonesia. Always top of the goalscoring charts in Indonesia, will need to step up after main striker Irfan Bachdim was ruled out of the tournament through injury.
FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 157
Philippines
Nickname: The Azkals
Suzuki Cup best performance: Semi-finals 2010 and 2012
Coach: Thomas Dooley
Former United States defender and assistant coach who took charge earlier this year.
Key player: Phil Younghusband. Age 27. Forward
Former Chelsea youth player who took two years out of the game to pursue a modelling and showbiz career before returning to play in the Philippines along with older brother James. Has scored 40 goals for his country
FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 129
Singapore
Nickname: The Lions
Suzuki Cup best performance: Winners 1998, 2004, 2007, 2012
Coach: Bernd Stange
Experienced German who has coached East Germany, Oman, Iraq and Belarus among many others. Took charge last year but has been criticised heavily after some indifferent results.
Key player: Hariss Harun. Age 23. Midfielder
Talented holding midfielder who turned down an opportunity to play in Portugal. Made his international debut at 16, can also play in defence.
FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 161
Malaysia
Nickname: Harimau Malaya
Suzuki Cup best performance: Winners 2010
Coach: Dollah Salleh
Only took charge in June but is already under pressure after heavy friendly defeats by Tajikistan, Syria and Vietnam.
Key player: Safee Sali. Age 30. Striker
Strong, quick striker who was tournament top scorer when Malaysia lifted the trophy for the first time four years ago.
FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 156
Thailand
Nickname: The War Elephants
Suzuki Cup best performance: Winners 1996, 2000, 2002
Coach: Kiatisuk Senamuang
Thailand's all time leading goalscorer and most capped player stepped in as caretaker boss last year. Won the Southeast Asia Games gold last year with the under-23s and helped them to fourth at the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.
Key player: Chanathip Songkrasin. Age 21. Attacking midfielder
Dubbed "Messi Jay" after Argentine great Lionel Messi, Chanathip has been at the centre of Kiatisuk's attacking plans.
FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 165
Myanmar
Nickname: The White Angels
Suzuki Cup best performance: Semi-finalists 2004
Coach: Radojko Avramovic
Former Coventry City and Notts County goalkeeper. The Serb led Singapore to three Suzuki Cup titles before stepping down after the 2012 success. Signed up with Myanmar earlier this year.
Key player: Kyi Lin. Age 22. Midfielder.
A talented player with an eye for a pass. Suffered a serious knee injury last year but returned in time for the Suzuki Cup qualifiers, coming off the bench to cause havoc for the Brunei backline.
FIFA world ranking Oct 2014: 137
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)