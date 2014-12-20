Dec 20 Results of finals in the ASEAN Football Championship after Thailand clinched the 2014 title on Saturday.

2014 - Thailand 4 Malaysia 3 (on aggregate) 2012 - Singapore 3 Thailand 2 (on aggregate) 2010 - Malaysia 4 Indonesia 2 (on aggregate) 2008 - Vietnam 3 Thailand 2 (on aggregate) 2007 - Singapore 3 Thailand 2 (on aggregate) 2004 - Singapore 5 Indonesia 2 (on aggregate) 2002 - Thailand 2 Indonesia 2 (Thailand won 4-2 on penalties) 2000 - Thailand 4 Indonesia 1 1998 - Singapore 1 Vietnam 0 1996 - Thailand 1 Malaysia 0

(nb: Final played over one leg from 1996-2002, then two legs from 2004 onwards)

