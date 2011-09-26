Sept 26 Iran's Sepahan have forfeited the AFC Champions League quarter-final first leg match they won against Qatar's Al Sadd for fielding an ineligible player, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday.

Sepahan won the match 1-0 at home on Sept. 14 but Al Sadd have been awarded a 3-0 victory. The return is in Doha on Wednesday.

"The committee adjudged that Rahman Ahmadi of Sepahan should have served a suspension in the match after receiving two yellow cards during the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2011 when he played for Piroozi of Iran," the AFC said in a statement.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper received the first caution against Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia and another against Al Wahda of UAE in Piroozi's last match in the tournament before he moved to Sepahan during the summer window.

Accordingly, Ahmadi should have served the suspension in the match against Al Sadd, the statement said, adding Sepahan have the right to appeal within three days of notification of the decision.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

