Sept 26 Iran's Sepahan have forfeited the AFC
Champions League quarter-final first leg match they won against
Qatar's Al Sadd for fielding an ineligible player, the Asian
Football Confederation said on Monday.
Sepahan won the match 1-0 at home on Sept. 14 but Al Sadd
have been awarded a 3-0 victory. The return is in Doha on
Wednesday.
"The committee adjudged that Rahman Ahmadi of Sepahan should
have served a suspension in the match after receiving two yellow
cards during the group stage of the AFC Champions League 2011
when he played for Piroozi of Iran," the AFC said in a
statement.
The 31-year-old goalkeeper received the first caution
against Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia and another against Al Wahda
of UAE in Piroozi's last match in the tournament before he moved
to Sepahan during the summer window.
Accordingly, Ahmadi should have served the suspension in the
match against Al Sadd, the statement said, adding Sepahan have
the right to appeal within three days of notification of the
decision.
