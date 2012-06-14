June 14 Debutants Guangzhou Evergrande will lean
heavily on coach Marcello Lippi's tactical expertise after
drawing twice winners Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia in the
quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League on Thursday.
The ambitious Chinese club pulled off a coup when they
appointed Lippi last month and are hoping Italy's 2006 World
Cup-winning coach can plot an upset against their Saudi
opponents.
Al Ittihad, who lifted the trophy in 2004 and 2005, play the
first leg at home on Sept. 19 before travelling to China for the
return match on Oct. 2.
"Hopefully we will have a good run in the knockout stages
but to achieve that target we must first get past Guangzhou and
given the investment they have made in recent times, it will be
difficult," said Al Ittihad manager Majid Al Malki.
In other quarter-final matches, Sepahan (Iran) take on Al
Ahli (Saudi Arabia), Adelaide United (Australia) lock horns with
Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan) and Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) clash
with Saudis Al Hilal.
