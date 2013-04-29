April 30 Factbox on Hafez Al Medlej, who is standing in the Asian Football Confederation's presidential elections in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Name: Hafez Al Medlej

Born: 1969

Country: Saudi Arabia

Roles:

Saudi Arabia Football Federation council member since 2001

AFC executive committee member since 2007

Chairman of the AFC's marketing Committee since 2011

Manifesto pledges.

- Having run a campaign with little publicity it is unclear what Al Medlej plans to do in his role should he win the vote.

Support

Viewed as a compromise candidate in West Asia, it is thought he will stand down from the race if he does not have the full support of the region. That would require his West Asian rivals Yousuf Al Serkal of UAE and Bahraini Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa to pull out, which appears unlikely unless the Saudi government uses its influence in the region.

Positives

Has not had allegations of wrongdoing thrown at him, unlike his rivals.

Criticism.

With few manifesto pledges, and speculation he will pull out before the vote, his motives for running are unclear. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly/Peter Rutherford)