April 30 Factbox on Yousuf Al Serkal, who is standing in the Asian Football Confederation's presidential elections in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Name: Yousuf Al Serkal

Born: 1958

Country: United Arab Emirates

Roles:

UAE Football Association president (since May 2012)

UAE Football Association general secretary (1990-1995)

UAE Olympic Committee deputy chairman (since 2009)

Asian Football Confederation vice-president (since 2007)

Asian Football Confederation executive committee member (1994-2002)

Asian Football Confederation competitions committee chairman (since 2011)

Asian Football Confederation referees committee chairman (2007-2011)

Asian Football Confederation legal committee deputy chairman (1994-1998)

Member of organising committee for Olympic Games - football (London 2012)

Member of inspection committee for FIFA World Cup - Germany 2006

Manifesto pledges:

- Reunite Asian football

- Improve governance

- Balance between professional and amateur football

- Decentralisation of activities

- Balance of revenue distribution

- Diversity of Asia to be represented at AFC house

Support

He is confident he will win and said he has received enough confirmations during his campaign to make him feel comfortable.

Positives

Has said he will declare all expenses accrued should he win the vote, the biggest transparancy pledge of the four candidates.

Has experience of over 20 years as a football administrator and has avoided scandal.

Criticism

Has attempted to play down his close frienship with former AFC President Mohamed Bin Hammam, who was banned for life from football by world governing body FIFA for corruption. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)