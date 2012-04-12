(Adds Anelka quote)
April 12 French striker Nicolas Anelka will
temporarily help fellow countryman Jean Tigana to coach Shanghai
Shenhua after the big-spending Chinese Super League side sacked
three assistant coaches following a poor start to the season.
Former Chelsea striker Anelka became the most high-profile
player in the Chinese league when he signed up with Shenhua in
January.
Former France international Jean Tigana followed in Anelka's
footsteps and signed a one-year contract to coach the club,
which finished 11th in the league last season.
Despite the big-name signings, the club is fifth in the
table, having won two out of their five matches so far this
term.
"We have terminated the services of our three assistant
coaches and now Anelka will take over as a temporary measure in
their role," a spokesperson for the club said on Thursday.
"We will be announcing new appointments for assistant
coaches next week. Tigana remains our head coach."
Anelka muddied the waters later when he tweeted: "It's
official I just become the new player-manager of Shanghai
Shenhua."
