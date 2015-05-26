May 26 Three-times Australian champions Brisbane Roar have appointed former Socceroos striker John Aloisi as their new manager, the club said on Tuesday.

Aloisi's last top flight job was with Melbourne Heart but he was sacked in 2013 shortly before the club was bought about by English side Manchester City and rebranded.

The 39-year-old, who scored 27 goals in 55 appearances for Australia, succeeds Mike Mulvey who won the 2014 Grand Final but was sacked after four straight defeats to start last term as the Roar finished sixth in the 10-team standings.

"I am extremely proud and honoured to join Brisbane Roar," Aloisi said in a statement.

"The club has defined success in the first 10 years of the Hyundai A-League and I am determined to ensure the high standards the Roar players, members, sponsors and supporters have come to expect continue under my stewardship."

Aloisi's first game in charge will be the July 17 fixture against English side Liverpool. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)