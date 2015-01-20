* Jedinek set to return after two games out

BRISBANE Jan 20 Australia and China received timely boosts ahead of their Asian Cup quarter-final on Thursday when both captains rejoined their teams at training.

Socceroos skipper Mile Jedinak missed the final two group matches after injuring his ankle in the opening match of the tournament and Chinese captain Zheng Zhi left the field early in his team's last match with North Korea with a sore back.

But both men joined their respective teams on the practice pitch in Brisbane on Tuesday and are expected to take their place in their starting lineups when the knockout phase begins.

Jedinak's return is especially welcome news for Australia after they lost their last group match 1-0 against South Korea and striker Mathew Leckie said his presence would have a big influence on the match ahead.

"It will be tough for the other team to deal with, knowing that our captain is back," Leckie told reporters on Tuesday.

"He's a strong presence in the midfield, he breaks down a lot of play and I think it will be a massive boost for all of us.

"He has done so well this year and I'm sure the opposition will know that as well. So when they see him coming back, they will be worried."

After winning their first two matches to seal their place in the quarters with a match to spare, Australia rested several of their first-choice players for the match with South Korea.

But the Socceroos will go back to their strongest lineup for the sudden-death clash with China, who were unbeaten in their three pool games and had already wrapped up first place with a game remaining.

"We really want to do well, as do China," said Australian forward Tim Cahill, who only played the last 20 minutes against South Korea.

"The great thing about the game is that Australia has a massive Chinese community, so it will be a full house and a game of excitement." (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty/John O'Brien)