SYDNEY, April 26 Melbourne Victory were crowned A-League Premiers for the third time on Sunday after beating the Central Coast Mariners 3-1 to finish the regular season as the top-placed team.

Daniel Georgievski, Archie Thompson and Besart Berisha all scored goals as Kevin Muscat's Melbourne Victory chalked up their 15th win of the 27-match season to finish three points clear at the head of the table.

It was the third time the Victory had won the Premiers' Plate after their previous wins in 2007 and 2009.

Their rewards include an automatic place in next year's Asian Champions League as well as a first round bye in the Australian end-of-season playoffs.

Sydney FC also booked themselves a place in Asia and a spot in the A-League semi-finals with a 2-1 win over Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand, with Bernie Ibini and Shane Smeltz both finding the net.

Perth Glory finished third on points, level with Sydney FC, but were relegated to seventh spot and banned from the playoffs for breaching the league's strict salary cap regulations.

Adelaide United were promoted from fourth to third place, edging out Wellington on goal difference, and will host defending A-League champions Brisbane in next week's elimination finals.

Wellington will host Melbourne City in the other elimination with the two winners joining Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC in the semis. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)