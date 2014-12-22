MELBOURNE Dec 22 Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has included just seven of the squad that reached the final of the 2011 Asian Cup in his 23-man party for Australia's third assault on the continental title on home soil in January.

Postecoglou has overhauled his playing group since taking over from Holger Osieck in October last year and there were never going to be many surprises in the squad he named on Tuesday given the number of players he has used since.

"I'm pretty pleased with the squad we've put together," the coach told a news conference.

"There's enough experience in there but there's also a little bit of an eye to the future with some younger players who I believe can be exciting prospects."

Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Jones was not included but the main marquee names playing abroad, such as Tim Cahill, likely skipper Mile Jedinak and Robbie Kruse, will all assemble for a pre-tournament training camp in Melbourne on Dec 27.

"The last six months has been about making sure we had cover in the right areas," Postecoglou added.

"We will never compromise the path we started 12 months ago that the majority of this team fits into the next four-year cycle and what we are trying achieve."

Seven players in the squad are playing in the domestic A-League, including Wellington Phoenix striker Nathan Burns who forced his way back into the reckoning with 10 goals in 11 games this season.

"Form's one thing but there's always the question of whether they fit in with the football that we want to play and fit into the evolution of this team," the coach said.

"(But) if you are a striker and scoring goals that's a pretty compelling argument for getting you in the team."

Cahill, Kruse and Burns were among five forwards selected along with World Cup standout Matthew Leckie and Tomi Juric, whose goals helped Western Sydney Wanderers win the Asian Champions League.

"We specifically picked more attacking options because of the nature of this tournament," Postecoglou said.

"If you look at games of football, they are usually won in the last part of the game and if you can throw some attacking options on it can help."

Australia open their campaign against Kuwait in Melbourne on Jan 9 before taking on Oman and South Korea.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Mathew Ryan (Club Bruges), Mitchell Langerak (Borussia Dortmund), Eugene Galekovic (Adelaide United)

Defenders - Matthew Spiranovic (Western Sydney Wanderers), Trent Sainsbury (PEC Zwolle), Alex Wilkinson (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Chris Herd (Aston Villa), Izaz Behich (Bursaspor), Jason Davidson (West Bromwich Albion), Ivan Franjic (Torpedo Moscow).

Midfielders - Mark Milligan (Melbourne Victory), Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace), Mark Bresciano (Al Gharafa), Tommy Oar (Utrecht), Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town), Terry Antonis (Sydney FC), James Troisi (Zulte Waregem), Matt McKay (Brisbane Roar)

Forwards - Tim Cahill (New York Red Bulls), Matthew Leckie (FC Ingolstadt), Robbie Kruse (Bayer Leverkusen), Tomi Juric (Western Sydney Wanderers), Nathan Burns (Wellington Phoenix) (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)