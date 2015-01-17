BRISBANE Jan 17 When Australia ditched Oceania to join the Asian Football Confederation, they had two goals in mind: they wanted an easier path to the World Cup and regular matches against tougher opposition.

Both wishes were granted. The Socceroos represented Asia at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and the opposition has proven tough to beat, especially at the Asian Cup.

The region's most important championship is proving harder to win than the Australians first thought. They made the quarter-finals in 2007 and the final in 2011 and were awarded the rights to host this year's event.

Everything was going along smoothly after they piled on eight goals in their first two Group matches but a 1-0 loss to South Korea on Saturday has changed everything.

After finishing runners-up in their group, the Socceroos are now facing a tricky path to the final with China awaiting in the quarters and possibly Japan in the semis.

The Australian coach Ange Postecoglou put on a brave face after his team's defeat, putting the loss down to bad luck and insisting everything was alright.

"It is what it is," he told a news conference. "Whatever challenges we have got ahead of us, if we perform like that... we will be hard to beat."

The difference between finishing first and second in the group was significant for the Australians. Had they finished first and won their quarter-final, they would have played their semi-final at Sydney's Olympic stadium on Jan. 26, Australia Day.

By finishing runner-up, they will play their semi-final at Newcastle, a much smaller venue, on Jan, 27, if they get that far.

"I guess the route to the final would be difficult either way you went," Postecoglou said.

"From our perspective, the biggest disappointment is the result, not the performance.

"I wasn't happy with the pitch, it didn't suit our style of play, and we conceded a pretty poor goal, when we switched off.

"I think anyone who watched the game would see that we dominated the game for most parts...we created enough chances, we just didn't take them."

Postecoglou scoffed at suggestions the Socceroos had underestimated South Korea by leaving out four of their key players, including star striker Tim Cahill, from their starting lineup.

Cahill was introduced 20 minutes from the end with Australia desperately pushing for an equaliser but he couldn't deliver.

"We didn't rotate players tonight, we had a team we thought were capable of winning the game," the coach said.

"We have three games in eight days and we knew tonight was going to be a difficult game because of the (hot) conditions.

"We had some fresh players and we thought they'd give us the best chance of victory." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)