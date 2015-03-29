SYDNEY, March 29 Sydney FC did themselves and the A-League title chasing pack a huge favour on Sunday after stunning leaders Wellington Phoenix 3-0 away to leave the top four sides separated by only one point.

Former Wellington forward Shane Smetlz returned to New Zealand to haunt his old club with a goal and an assist but was sent off in the 70th minute after kicking out at Ben Sigmund.

He was the second man to see red after the hosts were reduced to 10 two minutes earlier when Albert Riera was dismissed for a second yellow card after a foul on Milos Dimitrijevic.

The result, though, was already long settled after Smeltz had headed down for Jacques Faty to emphatically smash home the opener with his right foot in the ninth minute.

Smeltz added the second after controlling a long range shot and firing a more precise effort home on the half hour mark despite Phoenix complaints for offside.

Five minutes before the halftime break, Sydney added a third after a scrappy goal-mouth scramble with Phoenix defender Manny Muscat credited with the final touch that wrong-footed goalkeeper Glenn Moss.

The Phoenix, who were missing seven players on international duty, remained top despite seeing their four match win streak end, but their lead over the Melbourne Victory, Sydney and Perth Glory was reduced to one point with four matches remaining in the regular season.

The Victory, who have a game in hand on the leaders, travel to New Zealand to face the Phoenix next Sunday.

They needed two goals from Gui Finkler to secure a come from behind 2-1 win over the Central Coast Mariners on Friday.

Perth left it late to overcome reigning AFC Champions League champions Western Sydney Wanderers 3-2 with right back Josh Risdon smashing a brilliant long range effort in the 87th minute to end their nine-match winless run.

Adelaide United moved within two points of the Phoenix in fifth after Carrusca's first half effort saw off the Newcastle Jets 1-0 on Sunday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)