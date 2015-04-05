WELLINGTON, April 5 Gui Finkler scored after only 35 seconds as the Melbourne Victory went top of a congested A-League table by thumping title rivals Wellington Phoenix 3-0 away on Sunday.

The Brazilian was left in acres of space to slot a right-foot shot low in to the net after Besart Berisha exposed some careless Phoenix defending.

An own goal by Andrew Durante on the hour mark made it 2-0 with Archie Thompson, who once scored 13 goals in a World Cup qualifying win over American Samoa, completing the rout seven minutes later.

Victory jumped to the top of the table on 44 points from 23 matches with only three games of the regular season remaining.

Adelaide United are second, one point back but having played a game more, after they rode their luck to beat another fellow Premiers' Plate challenger Sydney FC 1-0 on Saturday.

Awar Mabil sealed the win, scoring with a brilliant strike in the 82nd minute after cutting in from the right and firing a shot across goal for the smash-and-grab triumph.

Phoenix are third on 42 points following their second straight defeat, with Sydney fourth after a fifth home loss of the campaign left them on 41 points.

Perth Glory, embroiled in an investigation into an alleged salary cap breach, can tighten up the title race further and join Victory at the top on 44 points if they can win at Newcastle Jets on Monday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)