April 6 Perth Glory showed no ill-effects of the investigation into the club's alleged salary cap breaches as they beat Newcastle Jets 2-0 away on Monday to move level on points with A-League leaders Melbourne Victory.

Irishman Andy Keogh, who Fairfax media said last week was one of the players whose contract was not fully included in the season cap, opened the scoring in the 50th minute after flicking a header home following a Jamie Maclaren cross from the right.

Substitute Nebojsa Marinkovic sealed the win against the league's bottom side with a superb right foot strike in the 84th minute, which swung away from the Jets goalkeeper and in off both posts.

The three points in their first match since Football Federation Australia issued a show-cause notice against the club over the alleged A$2.55 million ($1.95 million) cap breach moved them onto 44 and level with the Victory, who have a game in hand, in a congested title race.

The top five clubs are separated by only three points with three games to go but Perth's hopes of featuring in the playoffs for the top six could be over if they are found guilty by the FFA.

($1 = 1.3104 Australian dollars) (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)