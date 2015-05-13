MELBOURNE May 13 The A-League is set to increase its salary cap limits for clubs next season but former Ireland international Damien Duff will not be around to benefit after leaving Melbourne City on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old former Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea winger was one of five players to exit the Manchester City-backed club following last week's semi-final exit to cross-town rivals Melbourne Victory.

Duff, who played for his country 100 times and was part of the 2002 World Cup campaign in South Korea and Japan, had previously said he intended to go home and finish his career in the League of Ireland.

Rob Wielaert, Mate Dugandzic, Iain Ramsay and Kew Jaliens joined Duff in leaving the club, who are set to benefit from the ongoing talks about salary cap budgets.

Talks between Football Federation Australia (FFA) and the players union, Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) to help the clubs hang on to their best talent progressed positively on Wednesday.

The FFA tabled a long-term loyalty payment in a bid to relax restrictions on remittances to players.

"We are continuing to work with the players and the PFA in consultation with the A-League clubs to finalise an appropriate CBA (collective bargaining agreement) in the coming weeks," an FFA spokesman was quoted as saying by AAP.

The issue of salaries has marred the 10-team league this season with Perth Glory blocked from competing in the playoffs for the top six after being found to have breached the cap of A$2.55 million ($2.03 million) by some A$400,000.

Glory were also fined by the FFA after it was discovered the Western Australians had failed to disclose benefits and payments to at least six players, the body said.

"Sadly we've had a breach of the cap this season and I think this shows it's putting pressure on clubs, it's certainly putting pressure on players and we need to find a way to relieve that," PFA chief executive Adam Vivian said on Wednesday.

"There has to be a cleansing of the cap... to get some of the things that fall into the cap taken out of it.

"Loan fees go into the cap at the moment and we believe they should not be."

Vivian said he hoped a deal could be agreed and announced shortly after Sunday's Grand Final between Victory and Sydney FC in Melbourne.

($1 = A$1.2550) (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)