SYDNEY Oct 11 The Newcastle Jets, last year's bottom side, beat the Wellington Phoenix 2-1 away on Sunday to complete an impressive first weekend of the new season for the A-League's wooden spoon candidates.

The much-travelled Socceroo David Carney headed the opener and set up Milos Trifunovic's 71st minute winner for the Jets, who won only three times in 27 matches last term.

The lowly side, whose best A-League effort was a runners-up showing in 2008, then stood firm to close out the win when skipper Nigel Boogaard was sent off with 10 minutes remaining.

The victory took them joint top of the table with the Central Coast Mariners, who belied their wooden spoon favourites tag by beating Perth Glory 3-2 on Saturday.

New Irish striker Roy O'Donovan grabbed the opener before two Diego Ferreira penalties claimed all three points.

However, Mariners boss Tony Walmsley was wary not to celebrate too much with a long season ahead.

"When you're operating at the floor of the salary cap against teams that are spending more money on players with vastly more experience, it's fair to assume that at times we're going to be challenged by that," he said.

"Going away to Brisbane and Melbourne City in the next two weeks is a whole new challenge and we'll be relishing that trip to Suncorp next week."

Financially stricken Brisbane will be buoyant after they opened proceedings on Thursday with a 3-1 win at former AFC Champions League winners Western Sydney Wanderers.

It was a first victory for new coach John Aloisi, back in management after his sacking by Melbourne Heart a year-and-a-half ago.

Defending champions Melbourne Victory were held to a disappointing goalless draw by Adelaide United on Friday night, with top marksman Besart Berisha guilty of spurning some good chances.

Victory, like many of the other leading A-League outfits, were without a number of their leading Australian players who were with the national team for the World Cup qualifying defeat by Jordan on Thursday.

Cross-town rivals Melbourne City, backed by the wealthy owners of Manchester City, also failed to grab an opening win as they were held to a 1-1 draw by last year's runners-up Sydney FC on Saturday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)