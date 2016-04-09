April 9 Adelaide United won Australia's Premiership on Saturday after Brisbane Roar blew the chance to finish top of the A-League standings when they were held to a goalless draw by a weakened Melbourne Victory.

Adelaide, winless after eight rounds of the championship, beat Melbourne City 2-0 on Friday leaving Brisbane needing to overcome the Victory, who fielded a youthful lineup, but they failed to find a way past goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas.

Roar midfielder Matt McKay left to rue a bad miss after two minutes when he failed to convert a cross from in front of goal.

That meant a first piece of league silverware in a decade for Adelaide, who won 11 of their last 14 league games with striker Bruce Djite netting a club record 32 goals in the campaign.

They will now look to double up and win the Grand Final after being seeded through to the semi-finals of the six-team playoffs. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Pritha Sarkar)