SYDNEY Jan 24 Australia are determined not to get carried away with their chances of lifting the Asian Cup on home soil despite reigning champions Japan crashing out of the tournament in the quarter-finals.

The Socceroos had been expecting to play the Samurai Blue in a rematch of the 2011 final in the last four on Tuesday but will instead face United Arab Emirates after the Gulf nation upset Japan in a shootout on Friday.

Australia's media rejoiced at what they saw as an easier path to next weekend's final opening up in front of Ange Postecoglou's side but striker Robbie Kruse said the squad were taking nothing for granted.

"We can be the first team to win major silverware here in Australia, and to do it on our home soil is something special," Kruse told reporters in Newcastle.

"So it has always been the focus to come here and get the job done -- and the job is to win the tournament.

"In saying that, we take each game as it comes. Some people may say we're already in the final but we're not looking at it like that. It's going to be tough."

Kruse's form in the tournament has been a big factor in Australia's progression to within one match of a final against South Korea or Iraq.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward missed the World Cup last year after being forced to undergo knee surgery and thinks he is only now approaching his best form.

"Maybe not quite there fully but I'm getting pretty close," he added.

"Obviously the game time is going to help me get better and better and I feel like I'm doing fairly well in the tournament and so are we collectively as a group.

"That is what it's about. We don't focus too much on the individual."

