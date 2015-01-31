SYDNEY Jan 31 Factbox on Asian Cup champions Australia:

Nickname: Socceroos

Coach: Ange Postecoglou

Captain: Mile Jedinak

Asian Cup record:

2007 - Quarter-finals

2011 - Finalists

2015 - Champions

FIFA world ranking: 100

Path to the title:

Group matches

Beat Kuwait 4-1 in Melbourne (Tim Cahill, Massimo Luongo, Mile Jedinak (pen), James Troisi)

Beat Oman 4-0 in Sydney (Matt McKay, Robbie Kruse, Mark Milligan (pen), Tomi Juric)

Lost 1-0 to South Korea in Brisbane

Quarter-finals

Beat China 2-0 in Brisbane (Tim Cahill (2))

Semi-finals

Beat United Arab Emirates 2-0 in Newcastle (Trent Sainsbury, Jason Davidson)

Final

Beat South Korea 2-1 after extra time (Massimo Luongo, James Troisi)

- - -

* Australia played their first international match in 1922.

* Australia qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 1974, but did not score a single goal in their group matches.

* In 1980, Australia won the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Nations Cup for the first time. Australia successfully defended the title when it was next held, 16 years later in 1996.

* Australia qualified for the 1997 Confederations Cup, finishing runner-up to Brazil.

* Australia won the OFC Nations Cup in 2000 and 2004. In 2001 they finished third at the Confederations Cup.

* Australia ended their 32 year wait to make it back to the World Cup, qualifying for the 2006 tournament, where they made it the round of 16, losing to eventual champions Italy.

* In 2006, Australia left Oceania to join the Asian Football Confederation.

* In 2007, Australia made the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup, losing to Japan on penalties.

* In 2008, Adelaide United became the first Australian team to qualify for the AFC Champions League final, losing to Japan's Gamba Osaka.

* Australia qualified for the 2010 World Cup where they beat Serbia, drew with Ghana and losto Germany and were eliminated after the group stage on goal difference.

* In 2011, Australia finished runner-up at the Asian Cup, losing the final to Japan in extra time.

* Australia qualified for the World Cup in 2014 but loss all three group matches, against Chile, Netherlands and Spain.

* In 2014, Western Sydney Wanderers became the first Australian team to win the AFC Champions League, beat Saudi Arabia team Al Hilal in the two-legged final.

* In 2015, Australia won the Asian Cup for the first time, beating South Korea in the final on home soil. (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by)