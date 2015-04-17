April 17 Perth Glory coach Kenny Lowe has told his players they are free to depart if they wish following the salary-cap scandal that has ended the Western Australians' bid for a first A-League title.

Perth are third in the standings with only two matches left in the regular season but they will be relegated to seventh after Football Federation Australia (FFA) this week banned them from the playoffs for the top six for the offence.

"I've just said to the guys that if you're not happy, you've got to look after yourself," Lowe was quoted as saying by local media on Friday ahead of Sunday's home fixture against sixth-placed Melbourne City.

"It's a funny game. The only person who looks after you in this game is you. It's ruthless, it's horrible. But also it gives you something else that's magnificent and joyful.

"Sometimes it's a great place to be, and sometimes it's the worst place in the world to be. That's football.

"The players have been superb. They listened, they've worked hard. They might be feeling hurt inside. But hey, we can all be a chameleon."

Glory CEO Jason Brewer resigned on Thursday saying the side face "some of the darkest days in the club's recent years as a result of the sanctions," which included a A$269,000 ($210,035) fine.

Lowe, who played at home in the lower leagues of English football before taking charge of Perth in 2013 following a spell as assistant, hinted he may be given more power in future following the fallout.

"There might be some things put in place that allows us to have more control at this end over things that happen," he said.

