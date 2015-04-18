* Wanderers say Glory should be relegated to 10th

* League say that betting markets impacted penalty (Adds A-League comment)

SYDNEY, April 18 Concerns about betting implications was one of the reasons why Perth Glory were not demoted to the foot of the table after being found guilty of a salary cap breach, the head of the A-League has said.

Current basement dwellers Western Sydney Wanderers led the calls for Glory, fourth in the standings with only two matches left in the regular season, to be dumped to 10th but A-League boss Damien de Bohun said forcing them out of the end of season playoffs for the top six was enough.

"Many neutrals called for Perth to be banished to 10th place with zero points. This outcome carries a problem in the integrity of the competition for those who have wagered bets on the outcome of the wooden spoon," he said in a statement on Saturday.

"(Football Federation Australia) FFA has licensing agreement with several major betting agencies. Placing Perth in 10th was deemed to be more problematic than the exclusion sanction and the by-product of a 7th place.

"Some may have wagered on a Perth wooden spoon in recent weeks in trying to pre-empt the FFA's determination. An unsatisfactory situation."

The FFA also fined Glory A$269,000 ($209,013) but Wanderers chief executive John Tsatsimas told SBS The World Game on Saturday that the measures didn't go far enough.

"It is difficult to reconcile how a compliant club like the Wanderers, or Central Coast Mariners or Newcastle Jets, can be viewed in a different light to a non-compliant club and be forced to finish below it on the competition table," Tsatsimas said.

"If the Wanderers had the benefit of the same resources as Perth apparently did this year, it would only be natural to assume we would have been done much better as well, so if Perth has broken the rules as is alleged, why hasn't it been penalised right to the bottom?

"If you finish last, it can affect your sponsorship and membership. If the allegations against Perth have been proved, it should be in last place."

The Glory have been left reeling since news broke of their wrongdoing, with CEO Jason Brewer stepping down this week and head coach Kenny Lowe saying he wouldn't stand in the way of any player who wants to leave.

AAP reported on Saturday that Glory fan groups had planned a boycott of Sunday's home fixture against Melbourne City, with some wanting owner Tony Sage to follow Brewer out the door.

Wanderers, runners-up in their first two seasons, have endured a difficult third domestic campaign after overcoming scheduling headaches to become the first Australian winners of the AFC Champions League in November.

They are bottom of the 10-team standings on 15 points, 29 behind Perth, ahead of Saturday's home match against fifth-placed Adelaide United.

