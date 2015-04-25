SYDNEY, April 25 Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory completed their frustrating A-League campaigns on Saturday with the Glory securing a 2-1 away win in a match delayed for almost an hour by hail.

Irishman Andy Keogh scoring a brilliant 66th minute winner for Perth, who led the championship for a long period and are currently in second place but are banned from the playoffs for breaching salary cap restrictions.

Melbourne Victory will finish the regular season as the top-ranked team for the playoffs as long as they avoid defeat at home to lowly Central Coast Mariners on Sunday.

The Wanderers became the first Australian side to win the AFC Champions League in November but the fledgling club have struggled domestically this term after playing much of the continental tournament in the A-League off-season.

They managed just four wins in 27 matches this season but avoided the ignominy of finishing last by just one point after the Newcastle Jets were beaten by the Brisbane Roar 2-1 on Thursday.

