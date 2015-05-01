SYDNEY May 1 Teenage substitute Awer Mabil, a former refugee now playing professionally in Australia, scored three minutes from full time to give Adelaide City a 2-1 win over the Brisbane Roar in the first playoff match of the A-League post-season.

Mabil, who migrated to Australia less than a decade ago after living in an African refugee camp, came off the bench and struck the winner in the 87th minute.

The result sent Adelaide into next week's semi-finals, against Sydney FC, while knocking out Brisbane, the defending champions who had won three of the last four championships.

Wellington Phoenix will host Melbourne City in New Zealand on Sunday to decide which team advances to the other semi-final against Melbourne Victory, who finished top of the standings after the regular season so were given a week off, along with Sydney.

Adelaide went ahead early through a perfectly-taken free kick in the seventh minute, with Craig Goodwin curling the ball around the wall into the top corner.

The visitors equalised in the 27th minute after Thomas Broich was gifted a goal from a defensive mix-up and the match seemed destined to go to extra-time until Mabil's late winner.

Born in war-torn Sudan but raised in a Kenyan refugee camp, Mabil moved to Australia with his family in 2006, the same year Australia made their first appearance at the World Cup in more than three decades.

He quickly caught the eye of Adelaide United talent scouts. They signed him up n 2012 and he made his A-League debut in 2013 as a 17-year-old. (Wrtting by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by Ed Osmond)