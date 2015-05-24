SYDNEY May 24 Austrian striker Marc Janko hit out at Sydney FC after the club withdrew a contract extension offer over fears the A-League top scorer's international commitments would be too much next season.

Janko, who scored 16 goals as Sydney made the Grand Final only to lose to Melbourne Victory last weekend, said he was disappointed by the club's attitude after they reneged on a verbal agreement to renew on the same terms.

"It's very disappointing for me and my family how these things have been communicated and handled in terms of honesty and respect but I guess that's the football business," he said in a statement on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, who joined from Turkish side Trabzonspor last year as an international marquee player, was praised by Sydney coach Graham Arnold, who said they could not afford to keep a player that would be absent for so much of the campaign.

"He will miss a number of A-league games next season due to international duty, with no FIFA breaks in the A-League," the coach said.

"Add that to our busier schedule, including Asian Champions League commitments, and after lengthy consideration we have come to this decision." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Toby Davis)