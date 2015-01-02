MELBOURNE Jan 2 Australia captain Mile Jedinak is confident the Socceroos have the right blend of players to win this month's Asian Cup on home soil and that the younger members of the squad are strong enough to handle the pressure.

"I don't see any reason why not," the 30-year-old midfielder told reporters in Melbourne on Friday when asked if the less experienced players had the mental fortitude to deliver in front of an expectant home crowd.

"A lot of the boys are going to be excited that it's going to be on home soil," the Crystal Palace skipper added.

"We understand that's going to come with added expectation. Are we capable of handling that? I believe so."

A week out from the first major soccer tournament hosted by Australia, Jedinak had his first training session with the Socceroos as they prepare for their opening Group A fixture against Kuwait in Melbourne on Jan. 9.

South Korea and Oman are the other two teams in the group.

A virtual ever-present under coach Ange Postecoglou, becoming captain prior to the 2014 World Cup, Jedinak said there was nothing stopping the Socceroos from claiming a maiden Asian Cup title.

"I think 100 percent we've got the right blend (to win the Cup)," he said.

"We know what's happened in the last year, in terms of the games and things like that, it's all been built up towards this point.

"It's great to be in amongst it and you can see the buzz around the camp, the group.

"The boys are looking to get out there and do the job."

Australia lost all three matches in a tough assignment in Brazil against Spain, the Netherlands and Chile but Jedinak believes that baptism of fire and a tough friendly schedule that followed were a perfect buildup for the Asian Cup.

"It was great having the World Cup so soon before this tournament," he said.

"It got a lot of the squad to see what a tournament environment feels like.

"Everyone's here to do the job for the national team, that doesn't change from me to the most inexperienced player." (Writing by John O'Brien in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)