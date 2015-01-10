SYDNEY Jan 10 Australia captain Mile Jedinak suffered an ankle injury during the Asian Cup opener against Kuwait and faces a race against time to be fit for the Socceroos' next group match against Oman on Tuesday.

A team spokesman said the 30-year-old midfielder would be further assessed on Sunday.

"It still needs to settle down. It needs another day before we have a look at it," the spokesman said on Saturday.

Jedinak twisted his left ankle late in the first half of Friday's 4-1 win over Kuwait at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium but played on and slotted home a penalty in the second half.

The Crystal Palace skipper arrived at Sydney airport on Saturday wearing a protective boot.

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou told reporters on Friday he was hopeful Jedinak would play against Oman at Sydney's Stadium Australia.

Oman kick off their Asian Cup campaign against fellow Group A rivals South Korea later on Saturday. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by John O'Brien)