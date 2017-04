MELBOURNE Jan 11 Australia captain Mile Jedinak has been ruled out of Tuesday's Asian Cup clash with Oman after suffering an ankle injury in the Socceroos' 4-1 win over Kuwait on Friday.

"We've decided to rule Mile out of the Oman game after he copped an ankle injury against Kuwait," coach Ange Postecoglou said in a statement on Sunday.

"He's not quite right to play and at this stage of the tournament we are better to give it a few days extra rest and we will re-assess where he's at for the game against Korea Republic." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)